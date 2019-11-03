Florida girl, 12, frantically calls 911 after mom overdoses on highway, investigators say

A Deltona, Fla., woman was revived and charged with child neglect after investigators said she overdosed on heroin while driving with her three children on a highway in Volusia County on Thursday night.

Tiffany Smith, 28, may have died if it weren’t for her 12-year-old daughter who called 911 and was heard tearfully speaking to dispatchers after Smith lost consciousness from behind the wheel of a stopped minivan and passed out on the side of I-4, according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

“My mom won’t wake up and we’re on I-4 in the car,” she told the dispatcher in audio released by the sheriff’s office.

“We’re in the grass and we’re close to a ditch…I don’t know how to put it in park,” she fearfully added.

Following the 911 call, investigators said they arrived at the scene around 7:00 p.m. where they found Smith unconscious. Her other children, ages 7 and 1, also were in the minivan along with two dogs.

Paramedics revived Smith with a dose of Narcan, a spray used to treat overdoses, the investigators said.

“She told deputies she was on her way to South Carolina with the children when she started to experience back pain,” the sheriff’s office statement read. “She said she stopped to take some heroin for the pain.”

When deputies asked her if heroin was something she should have taken for her back, Smith said it wasn’t, but she ran out of pain medication and was “hurting.”

Smith was listed in stable condition at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital. She wasn’t immediately booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Her children were unharmed and were placed in the custody of their grandmother, while animal control officials took her dogs, investigators added.