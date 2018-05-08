Florida firefighters revive kitten after house fire

A Florida feline had one of its nine lives saved by quick-thinking firefighters Sunday.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue was responding to a house fire when firefighters found out the homeowner was still inside the building trying to save her cats.

After safely evacuating the woman, firefighter Jacob Couture went back into the home to rescue the two kittens.

“I’m just happy to have been at the right place at the right time,” he told FOX35 Orlando.

One of the kittens had to be resuscitated using an oxygen mask in a moment captured on video by firefighters.

The cat, now affectionately named “Smokey,” was scared at the time but was able to be calmed down and warmed up in a blanket held by Couture.

“I’m sure he likes the help,” he told FOX35.

The resident of the home was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.