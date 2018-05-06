Florida deputy responding to reported dispute shot, critically wounded

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition Sunday night after he was shot while responding to a reported “neighbor dispute,” authorities said.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was shot shortly before 8 p.m. after making contact with the resident of a home in Lake Placid. The deputy was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

A second deputy arrested a suspect, who was identified as a 69-year-old man. No further details about the suspect for the deputy were immediately available.

“Please keep the deputy and his family in your prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

