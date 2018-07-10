Florida deputies find alligator in backseat of alleged burglar's getaway car

A baby alligator was found in the back of a suspected burglar’s getaway car, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

On Sunday, sheriff’s deputies received a call about a man who was allegedly attempting to burglarize a white Ford pickup truck, WESH-TV reported.

When the vehicle’s alarm went off, however, the man, later identified as 32-year-old Grant Belcher, jumped into a white Chevy Impala as a woman, later identified as Megan Forbes, 30, drove away from the area.

The two were followed by a sheriff’s deputy as they drove onto the East River High School campus, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the news station.

Belcher and Forbes were arrested as authorities searched the car’s backseat. That’s when they found a baby alligator, with its mouth taped shut, placed in a trashcan, WESH-TV reports.

According to Orange County jail records, Belcher was later charged with burglary of a conveyance, trespassing on school grounds and alligator poaching. He is being held at the facility on bond.

It is not yet clear if Forbes has been charged. First Coast News reported that she has denied involvement.