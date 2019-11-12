Florida deputies dig up backyard looking for missing woman last seen in 2017

Florida detectives conducted a backyard dig Monday looking for a missing woman last seen more than two years ago, according to reports.

Deputies with shovels were seen in the backyard of a home in Winter Garden and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said hours after the search began that they were looking for Jerilyn Handley.

Handley was last seen in Ocoee, Fla., a few days after leaving her home in Apopka, Fla., on May 21, 2017.

A tip sparked the search, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet Monday evening.

Deputies were at the address for hours and when they left they told reporters they did not find anything, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

A shed was searched after being emptied of items, according to the station.

Detectives are concerned foul play may be involved in the disappearance, the station reported.

A man who identified himself as a neighbor told Fox 35 that that search was taking place at a house notorious for trouble.

“I only know about the property, just, you know, seeing the police there all the time and it doesn’t look like a real good place to stay or hang out,” the neighbor said. The station did not name him at his request.

Handley was wearing a tank top, blue jean shorts and work boots when she disappeared.