Florida dad shoots terminally ill daughter, 11, turns gun on self: report

A Florida dad fatally shot his terminally ill, 11-year-old daughter on Monday and turned the gun on himself as his wife made breakfast inside their Davie home, a report said.

“It was a devastating terminal illness,” Lt. Mark Leone of the Davie Police Department told the Sun-Sentinel. “She was not going to get any better. It’s such a tragic situation, a terrible situation.”

The report said that Kenbian Ng, and his daughter, Angela, died in the shooting. They were discovered by the mother.

The paper reported that the girl, who had been a picture of health, developed a tumor in a femur bone in one of her legs and her health was declining. The paper reported that Angela was scheduled to have her leg amputated later this month in Boston, but there was little hope for her survival.

One relative told that paper that the health reports for the girl were grim. There were phone conversations with her father who could barely contain himself through his tears.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s devastating,” Leone told the paper. “It’s a lose-lose situation.”