Florida cop, in tears, signs off one last time after 30 years

What brings a man to tears?

For Officer Andre Jenkins, it’s retiring after 30 years of service with the Sarasota Police Department.

Video of Jenkins going 10-7 — out of service — for the last time showed him holding back tears and finally crying at the end of his last patrol shift.

“This will be my last transmission radio,” said the Florida cop, who signed off noting the memories of his job and his police family he’ll always cherish.

“Congratulations on your retirement,” the dispatcher’s voice could be heard saying, as WTSP reported.

Jenkins wished them all a safe tour of duty in the future.

One by one, his fellow brothers and sisters of the force could be heard sending him off with polite and endearing well wishes.

“We might be biased but the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department have some of the biggest hearts for our community,” the department said on its Facebook page. “We love serving, protecting (and) giving back.”