Florida cop arrested after allegedly punching teen thought to be having sex with daughter, report says

A police officer in Florida, accused of punching a teenager, was arrested on Sunday and placed on paid leave from the department, news reports said.

According to the arrest report obtained by NBC 6, Lowrie Simon, 37, of the Opa-locka Police Department, wanted to talk to the 17-year-old boy he believed was having sex with his daughter.

The alleged incident occurred at the boy’s residence in Pembroke Park, the Sun Sentinel said.

After the teen disputed the relationship, Simon allegedly hit the teen in the mouth and chest, landing him in the hospital with a fractured jaw, NBC reported.

TAMPA SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT USED SAME GUN IN 4 KILLINGS, POLICE SAY

The boy was taken to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital, according to the outlet, where staff had to re-wire his teeth back into the right spaces.

Simon was charged with felony battery, NBC said. According to the Sun Sentinel, he was released from jail Monday on a $5,000 bond.

Following the arrest, Simon was reportedly placed on paid leave from the police department.

“He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal affairs investigations,” Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson told the Sun Sentinel.