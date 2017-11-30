Florida cop arrested after allegedly punching teen thought to be having sex with daughter, report says

Lowrie Simon was arrested by authorities in Florida after punching a teen he thought was in a sexual relationship with his daughter, according to the arrest report. (Broward Sheriff’s Dept.)

A police officer in Florida, accused of punching a male thought to be having a sexual relationship with his underage daughter, was arrested on Sunday and placed on paid leave from the department, Fox News has learned.

According to the arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lowrie Simon, 37, of the Opa-locka Police Department, went to Pembroke Park to talk to a male he believed was having sex with his daughter.

The individual told police that after he disputed the relationship to Simon, the suspect hit him in the mouth and chest.

The male was taken to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital where it was determined he had a fractured jaw, the arrest report said.

TAMPA SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT USED SAME GUN IN 4 KILLINGS, POLICE SAY

The arresting officer described photos he saw of the individual’s mouth “that appeared as if his teeth had been pushed back, out of place, and then re-wired into place by hospital staff.”

Simon was arrested and charged with felony battery, the police report said.

Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson told Fox News that Simon has been an officer with the department since October 2014 and was assigned to road patrol. But the incident in question occurred while Simon was off-duty and not acting as a police officer, he said.

Following the arrest, Simon was placed on paid leave from the police department.

“He has been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation by the Broward Sheriff Office and an Internal Affairs investigation by the Opa Locka Police Department,” Chief Dobson said via email.