Florida cold case reheats after murder in Jamaica, report says

A woman’s coldblooded murder in Jamaica last month has reignited interest in a 10-year-old Florida cold case, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Omar Best Collymore, 35, was someone of interest in the 2008 killing of Angela Aguiar even before he was charged with masterminding a plot to kill his wife on the Caribbean island Jan. 2, according to the paper.

The paper reported Saturday that Fort Lauderdale detectives are working with Jamaican authorities in hopes of solving the Aguiar homicide.

The two slayings have several similarities, Fort Lauderdale Detective Tracy Figone told the paper.

In addition to being romantically linked to Collymore, both women had life insurance policies that listed Collymore as a beneficiary, the paper reported.

Aguiar’s family established a remembrance page in her honor and memory on Facebook.

“Ten years later, I feel numb,” Aguiar’s 26-year-old son Elijah Aguiar told the paper. “I feel no matter what happens, it won’t bring her back. I feel she never met her grandkids — I have two kids — and I feel hurt. I feel like a part of me died as well.”

A court battle ensued over Aguiar’s $1 million life-insurance policy which she purchased a month before she was killed. She was 38.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that the court record includes a 2010 email from a detective to the insurer that says, “No progress. Yes, Omar Best is still a suspect.”

The case was resolved with Collymore getting a $400,000 payout. Elijah Aguiar was paid the rest of the life-insurance money.

Jamaica police said assailants on motorcycles killed Collymore’s 32-year-old wife, Simone Campbell Collymore, as she was riding in a cab, the paper reported. The driver also was killed.

Two weeks after the murder Collymore was the victim of a shooting, but escaped with minor injuries, Jamaica media reported. He was arrested earlier this month on a warrant.

Keshtina Bonner told the paper her sister and Collymore had $600,000 life insurance policies, listing one another as beneficiaries.

Bonner said Campbell Collymore was an entrepreneur and her husband was her partner.

