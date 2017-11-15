Florida city votes to change names on Confederate street signs

Lee Street in Hollywood, Florida is about to be renamed. (Fox 4 Now)

A fight over controversial street signs in Hollywood, Florida has come to a close.

City commissioners voted Wednesday to replace the names of three streets named after Confederate generals and a member of the Ku Klux Klan, WSVN reported.

Liberty, Hope and Freedom will now replace street names Lee, Hood and Forrest, which were named after Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee, John Bell Hood and Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Commissioners voted unanimously on the decision, and all commissioners were present except one.

Residents were divided over the recent decision.

“Robert E. Lee … was a great man,” said one protester at the commission meeting, according to WSVN.

But many, however, were in favor of the changes.

“They were out to destroy the government of the United States. Why should they be heroes?” said one man.

WSVN reported that the city will put up new street signs once maps have been changed and the county is informed. The old signs with Confederate names reportedly will most likely be sold for scrap metal.