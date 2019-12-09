Florida city issues summons for 7-year-old parking violation

A Florida city mailed a summons to a vehicle owner seeking payment for a parking violation that was seven years old.

Joe Reeser says he knew nothing about the City of Tampa $40 ticket from 2012 but paid it anyway after being told that his name had been flagged in a parking system review to identify unpaid tickets, WFLA-TV reports.

“The policy is wrong,” he told the station. “I don’t know how many other people they’re dinging on this, but the whole thing is wrong.”

Tampa doesn’t have a statute of limitations on old tickets, WFLA said.

City officials claimed some old violations fell through the cracks in a change from a manual system to an automated one in 2012 — around the time of Reeser’s ticket.

Tampa is now mailing out the outstanding years-old summonses with a demand to pay up, the station reported.

Reeser is still angry.

“You just shouldn’t — seven years you’re going back and what’s to say that tomorrow they don’t send me something from 15 years ago,” he told the station. “It’s just ridiculous in my opinion.”

City officials said Reeser was ticketed for a violation at the William F. Poe parking garage in downtown Tampa on Aug. 16, 2012, WFLA reported.

The officials said the original summons had been sent to Reeser’s finance company because his vehicle was a lease.

Reese said if that’s true, the finance company never sent him the summons.

“I’ve never heard of this before now,” he told the station. “And now, so much time has passed, there is no recourse, no proof either way.”