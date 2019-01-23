Florida authorities respond to bank after man claimed he ‘fired shots inside,’ suspect surrendered: police

Florida law enforcement responded to a bank Wednesday afternoon after a suspect claimed to dispatch that he’d opened fire inside, authorities said.

The situation unfolded at approximately 12:36 p.m. at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, following which the city’s police force and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter, Sebring police said on Facebook.

“A subject contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank,” police said.

A SWAT team with the sheriff’s office went inside the bank to negotiate after efforts to get “the barricaded subject” to leave were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

“The suspect eventually surrendered to the HSCO SWAT team,” the post said.

Authorities did not indicate whether there were any injuries.

The nearby community was not in any danger as a result of the incident, police said, adding that “the situation is confined to the bank.”