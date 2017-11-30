Florida A&M University picks familiar face as president

Florida A&M University is naming Larry Robinson as the school’s next president.

Robinson had been interim president of the school, but the university board of trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to make his position permanent.

Robinson led the school as interim president in a tumultuous period following the 2011 hazing death of FAMU Marching 100 drum major Robert Champion of Decatur, Georgia.

He was brought in again as interim president after President Elmira Mangum stepped down last year. Mangum had been hired as a “change agent” to help FAMU restore its reputation, but she had power struggles with trustees and her hiring decisions came under fire.

Robinson told trustees he was “overjoyed” with the decision and said he understood the “awesomeness of this responsibility.”