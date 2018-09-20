Florida airport on lockdown after unauthorized student reportedly boards commercial plane

A Florida airport was on lockdown early Thursday after an unauthorized student reportedly boarded a commercial jet.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport was on lockdown “until further notice due to police activity,” Melbourne police said. “ALL flights suspended at this time.”

An airport official told WESH-TV an unauthorized student boarded a commercial jet. The student was removed from the plane and was being questioned, according to the station.

Security sweeps were being conducted throughout the airport, the station reported.

Airport officials were seeking to reopen in sections in hopes to minimally impact flights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.