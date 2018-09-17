Florence spawns reported tornadoes in Virginia, leaves at least 1 dead

At least two tornadoes touched down in Virginia Monday as Florence — which has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone — continues to leave her mark along the eastern seaboard.

At least one person was killed in Virginia on Monday after two apparent tornadoes touched down in the state as Florence — which has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone — continues to leave its mark along the eastern seaboard.

A person was killed in Chesterfield County after Old Dominion Energy collapsed, the county fire department confirmed. Another person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) considers Monday’s storms part of Florence, which flooded several cities throughout North Carolina over the weekend.

Damage was reported in Chesterfield County after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched ground on Monday afternoon.

Tornado warnings remained in effect as of 4:47 p.m. in Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Goochland counties. The NWS told residents to “take cover now.”

“Any of these storms have the potential to produce a tornado,” the agency warned.

VDEM said it’s tracking at least seven potential tornadoes in the Richmond area. 

