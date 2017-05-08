Flooding in central Idaho causes voluntary evacuations

Officials with the Blaine County Sheriff’s office say 30 homes in central Idaho have been asked to voluntarily evacuate because of flooding.

According to the sheriff’s office, voluntary evacuations have been issued in Ketchum. Some emergency crews were called out to rescue a family over the weekend. Meanwhile, workers at the Sun Valley Resort have surrounded certain buildings with sandbags to protect the encroaching water.

Lt. Gov. Brad Little, serving as Idaho’s acting governor while Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter is on vacation, declared a state of emergency in Blaine County on Monday.

Flooding has been reported not only along the Big Wood River in Blaine County, but also from the Boise River outside of Boise and the Payette River near Emmett.

The National Weather Service reports that warmer temperatures have caused the higher river flows.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

