Flights were halted and a man was arrested Monday after speeding onto an airport runway in Lyon, France, officials said.

The man drove the wrong way down a highway and crashed into a barrier at the small airport, officials said. The car then rammed through two glass doors at Saint Expuery’s Terminal 1 to drive onto the tarmac.

Police arrested the man on the tarmac.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.