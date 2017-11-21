Flights at Texas air base grounded after fatal crash

Flights at an Air Force base near the Texas-Mexico border have been grounded through the Thanksgiving weekend after the crash of a jet trainer killed an airman and injured another.

An Air Force statement Tuesday announced the suspension of flight operations at Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio in the wake of the Monday afternoon crash of a T-38 Talon jet aircraft. The Air Force hasn’t released the identities of the dead crew member and the injured survivor. A Laughlin spokesman said he had no information on the condition of the injured survivor, who was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio.

The twin-jet, two-seat aircraft assigned to Laughlin near Del Rio went down near Amistad Reservoir about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of the base.