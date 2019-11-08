'Flasher' Halloween costume gets Florida school official placed on notice: report

A Florida school administrator could face repercussions after wearing a bodysuit depicting a naked woman as part of a “flasher” Halloween costume.

Mary Catherine Coker, director of procurement and warehousing services for Broward County Public Schools, wore the costume underneath a black coat with a hat and sunglasses and “flashed” a crowd at what looked like an office party in a photo and video posted to Facebook, The Bradenton Herald reported.

Coker was surrounded by others dressed in costumes like Wonder Woman and a sumo wrestler, and a video shows at least one child in attendance. It’s unclear if the party was on school property. The Facebook page said the costume contest was held at a Broward school’s office.

A Broward School District spokeswoman told The Herald that officials were aware of the costune and the district was following its corrective action policy in addressing the matter.

The spokeswoman said she couldn’t provide any more details about whether the costume contest was on school property or what, if any, repercussions Coker might face.

“It’s only been posted on one website. There have been no complaints,” she told The Herald. “It’s been posted on one single website that has maybe four comments or seven.”