FIU bridge collapses; fatalities reported, Florida officials say

Several fatalities were reported after a newly installed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, leaving several vehicles trapped underneath the sprawling wreckage.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News there were several fatalities after the structure, called the “Instant Bridge,” collapsed just before 2 p.m. at the Miami-area university. No official number was released.

Miami police were told Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had recovered six people with injuries, Fox News confirmed.

Sweetwater Police Department told Fox News: “We’re just trying to save lives.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he’s spoken to Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the incident and “will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day.”

A video showed several people being loaded into ambulances. Several doctors and nurses were also called to the scene to assist those injured.

The bridge, projected to be finished in early 2019, was set to link the university’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus, where an estimated 4,000 students live, according to the Miami Herald. The bridge, a $9.3 million project, was installed on Saturday, with many celebrating the new construction.

The university called it a “one-of its-kind pedestrian bridge” that “swings” into place.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” President Mark B. Rosenberg said, according to a tweet by FIU.

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tweeted: “Shocked and distraught by the horrific SW 8 Street bridge collapse. Praying for the victims, and for our first responders who are searching for survivors.”