First Pakistani woman from Hindu minority to become lawmaker

A Pakistani spokesman says the first woman from the country’s tiny minority Hindu community is poised to become lawmaker next month after the country’s opposition party nominated her for the Senate’s upcoming elections.

Nasir Shah, the spokesman in the provincial government of Sindh province, says the opposition Pakistan People’s Party has asked all of its lawmakers to vote for Krishna Kumari in the March 3 elections for the upper house of parliament.

Shah said on Monday that Kumari will be the first female Hindu lawmaker in Pakistan since 1947, when Pakistan gained independence from Britain.

Kumari says she is overjoyed with the news and that because her family was so poor, she never dared dream of becoming a lawmaker.

Pakistani parties usually nominate wealthy or influential people for the Senate.