First of 4 defendants sentenced in Boise foothills attack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The first of four people convicted of attacking a Boise woman and leaving her for dead in the foothills has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.



Cody Baker, 30, pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting aggravated battery. Prosecutors said he stomped on the head of a 20-year-old woman and held her down while she was stabbed with a knife and broken bottle during the March attack. The victim survived her injuries, but had to drag herself 2 miles to get help.



Fourth District Judge Deborah Bail sentenced Baker on Monday, noting that he’d refused to participate in rehabilitation programs during a previous prison sentence.



Three others – 20-year-old Justice Bowie of Boise, 29-year-old Kevin Ivey of Nampa and 21-year-old Brianna Brown of Nampa – are expected to be sentenced later this year for their roles in the attack.