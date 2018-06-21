First lady Melania Trump visits child detention center in Texas

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday visited a child detention center in Texas that houses minors who entered the country illegally — in the wake of her husband’s executive order that ended the practice of separating families.

Mrs. Trump visited the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, after she was reported to have been a force in getting the president to act in the wake of a days-long controversy surrounding the effects of the Department of Justice’s “zero tolerance” policy.

The first lady said earlier through her spokeswoman that she “hates” to see families separated at the border.

A White House official followed up Wednesday, saying Mrs. Trump had been making her opinion known to the president that he needed to act to keep migrant families together.

“We all know they are here without their families and I want to thank you for your hard work compassion and kindness you are giving them in these difficult times,” Mrs. Trump told a roundtable of workers at the center.

