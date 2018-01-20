First lady Melania Trump says first year has been 'filled with many wonderful moments'

One the one year anniversary of her husband’s inauguration, first lady Melania Trump tweeted a short sentiment of her time in the White House.

“This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!” she wrote Saturday.

Over the past year, Melania Trump has kept a relatively low-profile, though the first lady has focused on her anti-cyberbullying campaign shortly after President Trump entered the White House.

Speaking at the United Nations in September 2017, Trump advocated for children and addressed cyberbullying.

“When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow,” the first lady said during the speech.

“We must teach each child the values of empathy and communication,” she also said, adding that children “are the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership.”

Additionally, the first lady, along with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, visited a middle school in Michigan in October of last year. She spoke to students about bullying and encouraged them to treat each other with “respect and compassion.”

And in November of last year, Trump also visited children in Alaska on her way home from Asia after joining President Trump for most of his first presidential trip to Asia.

The first lady’s tweet comes amid a government shutdown that began at midnight Friday night. Congress failed to reach an agreement on immigration and spending, leading to the shutdown that has extended into Saturday.