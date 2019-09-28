First House Republican comes out in support of impeachment inquiry: report

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., on Friday became the first House Republican to express support for Congress’ impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

“I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes,” he said in a conference call with reporters, according to The Hill.

Amodei told reporters that at this point he wouldn’t vote to impeach Trump. But he said he was concerned about the July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s activities in the country.

“Using government agencies to, if it’s proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don’t think that’s right,” Amodei added. “If it turns out that it’s something along those lines, then there’s a problem.”

But he cautioned he was “in no way, shape, or form” indicating “support for impeachment,” The Hill reported.

Trump’s phone call with Zelensky came under scrutiny after an unidentified whistleblower filed a complaint with the Inspector General, alleging Trump abused his office by pressuring a foreign country to investigate his political rival.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., has said he supports impeachment. He left the Republican party earlier this year.