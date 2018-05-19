First class for Mississippi school after desegregation deal

A small Mississippi Delta town whose rival high schools were combined last year under a federal desegregation settlement has held its first graduation ceremony.

No longer Trojans and Wildcats, they’re all Wolves now at Cleveland Central High School, whose seniors collected their diplomas on Saturday.

After nearly 50 years of litigation in the continuing desegregation case, the district agreed to combine historically white Cleveland High and historically black East Side High, as well as two middle schools. A federal judge ruled that their racially lopsided student populations amounted to an illegal vestige of the segregation era.

Principal Randy Grierson said 99 percent of the senior class is graduating, which shows “you can do the impossible.”

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/