Fireworks hit police car, start fire during Utah holiday

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) – Authorities in northern Utah say fireworks set off during Pioneer Day hit a police car and started a fire in a nearby field.



Lt. Cody Stromberg with Herriman police said a patrolling officer saw a group of people setting off fireworks in a restricted area late Wednesday evening during the state holiday. As the officer drove toward the group to confront them, one of the fireworks malfunctioned and struck the officer’s car.



It bounced into a nearby field and sparked a fire. The fireworks caused minimal damage to the car. Nobody was injured.



Unified Fire Authority responded and quickly extinguished the fire.



Thursday is the last day residents can legally set off fireworks for Pioneer Day.