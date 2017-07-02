Fireworks cause fire near Menan Butte

On Sunday, fire crews began investigating a fire that broke out Saturday night because of illegal fireworks. The fire at Menan Butte is now contained after it burned 30 acres.

At around 11 o’clock Saturday night, fire crews began fighting a fire that started at the Menan Butte, they said started because someone set off fireworks in a prohibited area.

Several units from the Central Fire District, the Jefferson County Sheriff, and one BLM engine responded and on Sunday, four engines were still on scene.

The fire was contained at 11 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

The fire started on BLM land where it is prohibited to possess or discharge fireworks.

If caught and found responsible, you can be liable for the fire suppression costs and cited if found igniting fireworks in those areas.

This is the fourth human-caused fire in the Menan Butte in the past two weeks.

