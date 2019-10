Flames erupt in the tall brush surrounding an electrical pole on a hillside in Vallejo, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The Glen Cove Fire started on the Vallejo side and the Sky Fire started on the Crockett side. Both fires closed down the Carquinez Bridge and Interstate 80, prompting evacuations in the cities of Vallejo and Crockett. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/San Jose Mercury News via AP)