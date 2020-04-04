Firefighters salute health care workers on coronavirus front line in New York City

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York City firefighters were filmed in a long line showing their appreciation to hero hospital workers who have been working long shifts treating coronavirus patients.

The touching scene was recorded Friday night as FDNY personnel with the 22nd Battalion showered workers at Richmond University Medical Center with applause in front of the Staten Island facility.

AMERICA TOGETHER: UPLIFTING IMAGES

NYPD officers also took part.

Nurses, doctors and other hospital workers showed their appreciation, coming out in their scrubs to thank the firefighters and cops.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The salute means a lot, Daniel Messina, the hospital’s president and CEO, told the Staten Island Advance.

“It’s really what keeps the fire in our bellies going,” Messina said. “Having the fire department and the police department just come out and recognize the staff…it’s just incredible.”

Firefighters gathered Friday in front of NYU Langone, an academic medical center in Manhattan, for a similar show of appreciation to workers there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The firefighter and the cops were taking part in #ClapBecauseWeCare, a nightly expression of gratitude to hospital workers battling the virus in emergency wards and intensive care units.

In New York City, 63,306 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, as of Saturday morning. There have been more than 1,700 deaths.