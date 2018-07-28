Firefighters rescue 3 baby sea turtles from storm drain

Firefighters in South Florida rescued three baby sea turtles that had been trapped in a storm drain.

News outlets report that a good Samaritan noticed the newly hatched sea turtles Saturday evening in a Deerfield Beach grated storm drain across the street from the shore.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office firefighters collected the three wayward hatchlings in a bucket and returned them to the ocean.

In a statement, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Michael B. Kane said the firefighters wish the hatchlings a “safe, long and healthy life.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says sea turtle nesting season generally lasts from May to October.