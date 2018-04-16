Firefighters mow lawn of veteran after responding to call

A pair of Alabama firefighters went above and beyond to help an elderly veteran who was suffering from chest pains Saturday.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department said in a Facebook post that Rescue Unit 25 responded to the home of a 30-year military veteran in Birmingham who reported chest pains while he was mowing his lawn.

After transporting the man to the hospital, Firefighter/Paramedic Tommy Carter and Firefighter Timothy Kennedy decided to head back to the home to finish up the yardwork the veteran started.

“I could tell that he was a kind, gentle, genuine person, and sometimes you meet people like that during this job and they touch your heart,” Carter told WBRC. “That makes the decision even easier when you meet someone that has that kind of personality.”

The rescuers made sure the lawn was in perfect condition for the veteran when he came home.

“We commend Firefighter/Paramedic Tommy Carter and Firefighter Timothy Kennedy for your continued dedication to providing the citizens of Birmingham #ExcellenceThroughService,” the rescue service said in a Facebook post.