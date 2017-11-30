Fired FAU professor who questions Sandy Hook shooting testifies in court for old job

James Tracy, a fired tenured professor, appeared in court Thursday to argue his free speech rights were violated after the university fired him. (Florida Atlantic University)

A fired Florida Atlantic University professor who once said the Sandy Hook massacre was staged by the government to promote gun control appeared in court on Thursday, claiming he was unlawfully dismissed from his position.

James Tracy told the federal jury in Florida that the university terminated the employment with him in January 2016 after learning about his writings – a clear breach of his First Amendment rights, The Palm Beach Post reported. He is reportedly seeking reinstatement, back pay and an unspecified amount in damages.

“Looking at mainstream media coverage, there were a number of anomalies and missing information,” Tracy told the court, said as he shared some of his theories about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School which he believes was staged. “It caused me to look at the event more closely. Normal emergency protocols were abandoned.”

But the professor’s legal team, framing the lawsuit as a fight for free speech, tried to also convince the jury that the official reason the university fired him – insubordination and misconduct – was not true.

“FAU is a place with two sets of rules – one set of rules for people whose speech they agree with and another set of rules for people whose speech they don’t agree with,” said Tracy’s attorney Matthew Benzion, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Joseph Curley, an attorney for the university, described Tracy’s theories about the massacre as “distasteful” but noted that they were not the reason university had to let him go from his tenured position.

“This isn’t playtime for Florida Atlantic University,” the attorney told the court. “They’ve been accused of violating the First Amendment. That’s a serious charge for a public institution.”

Tracy’s free speech rights, Curley said, were respected despite many believing he deserved to be fired after his conspiratorial writings were revealed in the media.

“What they wouldn’t let him do is violate the rules that affect not just him but everybody,” he said, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Among those rule violations was the failure to fill out a form for three years, as required by all faculty members at the university, disclosing other activities a member has in addition to teaching at the college. Tracy reportedly refused to fill out a form despite writing for the blog, soliciting donations for it, and using the school’s equipment to produce it.

The fired professor claimed the forms were confusing as he did not consider writing for his blog an employment, according to the Post. Running the conspiracy blog also did not interfere with his teaching job, saying that he put a disclaimer on his blog that it does not reflect the university’s views.

The trial is expected to end next week.