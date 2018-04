A fire broke out in Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday.

The blaze was described by the FDNY’s alert system on Twitter as a 3-alarm fire that erupted on the 50th floor of the high rise on 5th avenue in Manhattan. They initially had called it a 2-alarm fire.

Video on social media showed orange flames and smoke billowing from the building.

The cause of the fire and extent of possible injuries were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.