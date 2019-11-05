Fire destroys 3 buildings in West Yellowstone

Fair Use / No MGN Credit

Fair Use / No MGN Credit

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI/KIDK) – Three buildings in West Yellowstone were damaged by fire early Tuesday morning according to police.

The fire was discovered around 2:20 a.m. by a police officer while on patrol. The officer immediately called the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department and evacuated those people inside the buildings on the 600 block of Parkway.

The fire was so large help from Island Park, Big Sky, and Old Faithful fire departments were called in.

The fire was extinguished by 9:00 a.m., they said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated.

One business and two residences were lost in the fire, they said.