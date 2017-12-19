Fire Damages Abandoned Home in Pocatello

A Pocatello home was severely damaged by fire Monday night.
The blaze was reported at approximately 10 p.m. Monday at a home located at 348 North 10th Ave.
The Idaho State Journal reported that though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Pocatello Fire Department said the blaze caused extensive interior damage to the home. Investigators believe the fire began on the main floor and moved to the attic.
Firefighters worked well into the night battling the flames and smoke billowing from an attic window.
The Pocatello Fire Department also said the residence was abandoned and nobody was home when fire crews arrived on scene. Authorities said they are trying to locate the homeowners.
Due to the blaze, a portion of North 10th Ave. was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.