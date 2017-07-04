Fire Breaks-Out Near Lincoln and Bone Rd.

At around 7:00 Tuesday night, crews responded to a fire that broke out in a canyon near Lincoln and Bone Rd. in Bonneville County.

Fire crews with the BLM are also heading out to assist in putting out this fire.

One fire personnel on the scene tells us as of 8:34PM fire crews are having trouble getting to the flames.

At this point, the cause and severity of the fire are unknown, but black smoke could be seen miles away from the area.

At this point, the current weather conditions could have an impact on the severity of the fire.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

