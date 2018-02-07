Fire breaks out in hotel in downtown Berlin

German officials say a hotel in Berlin’s central Potsdamer Platz has been evacuated after a fire broke out on an upper floor of the 11-story building.

Fire department spokesman Andreas Ohlwein told The Associated Press Wednesday the fire started in a sauna of the Mandala Hotel sometime around 10 a.m. and then spread rapidly to the roof level.

He says around 50 firefighers are on the scene battling the blaze from inside and outside the building and that no people are thought to be in danger. The Mandala has both hotel rooms and apartments.

He says it’s too early to speculate about the possible cause of the blaze.