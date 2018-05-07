Feral dog packs kill 6 Indian children, terrify villagers

Police say roaming packs of feral dogs have killed six children in the last week in north India, terrifying villagers who have begun keeping their children at home and killing any dogs they encounter.

The children have been killed in and around the town of Sitapur, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Lucknow, the capital of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

Senior police officer Anand Kulkarni says many attacks have occurred when children are out gathering mangoes or when they use outhouse toilets. Many homes in the area lack indoor plumbing.

India has millions of stray dogs, who wander the streets in even the most exclusive neighborhoods. While dog bites are common, a string of fatalities in one area is rare.