Female cop in critical condition after getting stabbed in the throat

A Connecticut police officer is fighting for her life after she was stabbed in the throat while investigating a disturbance Thursday morning, officials said.

Hartford police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the stabbing occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at Spectra Boutique Apartments. He said the female officer was trying to handcuff a woman during an eviction.

The unidentified officer was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“As far as the condition, all we’ve got is critical,” Foley said, according to Hartford Courant. “Severe, life-altering injury to say the least.”

She was stabbed in a jugular vein, the newspaper reported.

A 39-year-old woman is in police custody and was taken to a hospital to be treated for hand injuries.

Foley said maintenance workers nearby “heard a struggle in the other room. They saw her stabbing her in the throat.”

“She’s a veteran officer, crisis intervention, trained for this exact kind of situation,” he said.

Mayor Luke Bornin released a statement after going to the hospital where the officer is undergoing surgery.

“This morning, a Hartford Police Officer sustained severe stab wounds while in the line of duty,” he said, according to FOX61. “She is in critical condition and we will update the public later today. We ask the entire Hartford community to keep the officer in their thoughts and prayers.”

