FEMA to test nationwide emergency alert system

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Phones across the nation will light up with an unusual message on Wednesday, October 3.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is testing a presidential alert through the Wireless Emergency Alerts and the Emergency Alert System on cell phones at 12:18 PM and 12:20 PM (MST).

“Cell towers will broadcast the WEA test for approximately 30 minutes,” FEMA reported. “During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message. Some cell phones will not receive the test message, and cell phones should only receive the message once. The WEA test message will have a header that reads “Presidential Alert” and text that says: ‘THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.'”