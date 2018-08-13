FEMA says it didn't treat Puerto Ricans differently

FEMA says it didn’t handle housing vouchers for displaced residents of Puerto Rico any differently from those of displaced Texas and Florida residents after last year’s hurricanes.

The federal disaster agency says in court papers filed Friday that it’s not fair to compare the three responses to the hurricanes because the governors of the two states and territory made different requests for assistance from FEMA. The evacuees say in a court filing that FEMA isn’t doing enough for them, in contrast to how it treated mainland residents.

FEMA is fighting a lawsuit brought by Puerto Rican evacuees who are asking a judge to extend vouchers allowing them to live in hotels until they find permanent housing. The vouchers expire at the end of the month.