FEMA Administrator Brock Long announces resignation

Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), announced Thursday that he was resigning from his position, saying “it is time for me to go home to my family.”

In a statement, Long said FEMA had provided assistance on “more than 200 declared disasters” and thanked President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whom he said “have been extremely supportive of me, the FEMA workforce and our mission.”

“As a career emergency management professional, I could not be prouder to have worked alongside the devoted, hardworking men and women of FEMA for the past two years,” Long said. ” … I leave knowing the Agency is in good hands.”

FEMA Deputy Administrator Peter Gaynor will become acting administrator upon Long’s departure. Trump must nominate a permanent replacement for Long and that person must be confirmed by the Senate.

“Over the last two years, Administrator Long has admirably led the men and women of FEMA during very difficult, historic and complex times,” Nielsen said in a statement. “Under Brock’s leadership, FEMA has successfully supported State and Territory-led efforts to respond and recover from 6 major hurricanes, 5 historic wildfires and dozens of other serious emergencies. I appreciate his tireless dedication to FEMA and his commitment to fostering a culture of preparedness across the nation.”

Nielsen added that FEMA “is prepared to continue to lead current recovery efforts, to respond to new disasters, and to get ready for this year’s hurricane season.”

