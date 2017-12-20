Feds release one of two illegal immigrants who sought abortion

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it has released a pregnant 19-year-old illegal immigrant from custody so that she may get an abortion on her own terms.

The woman, identified in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Roe, was released on her own her own recognizance so that the abortion she sought to have would not be funded with taxpayer money, the Washington Times reported.

The woman, identified in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Roe, was released on her own her own recognizance so that the abortion she sought to have would not be funded with taxpayer money.

According to the Times, when she was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, she falsely claimed to be 17 in order to be eligible for lenient treatment. She reportedly kept up the lie during the entire time she was in government custody.

When a government-provided doctor informed her last month that she was pregnant and in her second trimester, she demanded a facilitated abortion, the report said.

It is not clear how Ms. Roe was able to mislead Homeland Security about her age or if she will face penalties for lying under oath to the court.

Click here for more from the Washington Times.