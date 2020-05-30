Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests

A Federal Protective Service Officer was killed and another injured Friday in a shooting at a federal building in Oakland, California amid protests and violence in the city over the death of George Floyd.

According to the FBI’s San Francisco branch, the shooting occurred at the Ronald V Dellums Federal Building when a vehicle approached the building and opened fire at the security officers.

“The FBI has deployed investigators and the Evidence Response Team to the crime scene,” the agency said in a statement. “We will continue to work this investigation alongside the Oakland Police Department.”

The Federal Protective Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for protecting more than 9,000 federal facilities across the country.

According to the DHS website, the FPS’ mission is “to prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards threatening the U.S. Government’s critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them.”

It was not clear whether the shooting was directly linked to the protests that took place in Oakland and across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. Protests and riots have engulfed the country after video emerged of a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

According to the Associated Press, about 1,000 protesters in Oakland smashed windows, sprayed buildings with “Kill Cops” graffiti and were met with chemical spray from police, who said several officers were injured by projectiles.

