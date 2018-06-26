Federal judge orders end of family separations at US border

A federal judge in California has ordered U.S. immigration officials to stop seperating children from families at the border and reunite those already seperated within 30 days, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego granted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed over the controversial separations.

Sabraw also issed a nationwide injuction on future family separations at the border, unless in the event that the parent is determined to be unfit.

The federal ruling comes after more than 2,000 children have been reportedly separated from parents in recent weeks and placed in U.S. holding facilities.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to put an end to the separation of families. Parents and children would instead be detained together, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report