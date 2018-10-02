FBI's Kavanaugh investigation may wrap up as soon as Wednesday, source says

The FBI may wrap up its investigation into misconduct accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as soon as late Wednesday, a source tells Fox News, potentially clearing the way for a final Senate vote on his confirmation within days.

The supplemental background investigation, set to be delivered to the White House, began Friday after Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., insisted on the measure in a dramatic Judiciary Committee hearing on Friday. Top Democrats had demanded the FBI interview more than two dozen witnesses as part of the investigation, saying a time-limited, narrow probe — which Flake had requested — would lack legitimacy.

But Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., characterized those requests as transparent stall tactics in a fiery floor speech on Monday.

“If you listen carefully, Mr. President, you can practically hear the sounds of the Democrats moving the goalposts,” McConnell said. He added later: “Their goalposts keep shifting. But their goal hasn’t moved an inch. Not an inch.

“Do these actions suggest this has ever been about finding the truth?” McConnell asked. “Anybody believe that?”

The uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh have faltered in recent days, as the credibility of prominent accusers Christine Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick has come under question. Democrats have increasingly focused their arguments on Kavanaugh’s temperament during Thursday’s hearing into the accusations.

Ford’s legal team complained publicly on Tuesday that the FBI had not reached out to their client, who testified at length under oath on Thursday.

Responding to that complaint Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, accused Democrats of improper meddling in the process.

“The FBI conducts background investigations in accordance with the agency’s standard operating procedures, and it has done so six previous times for Judge Kavanaugh,” Grassley wrote. I’m confident that the FBI agents tasked with this responsibility will not succumb to public political pressure or politicians telling the agency how to do its job. Respectfully, the career public servants and professionals at the FBI know what they’re doing and how best to conduct a background investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.