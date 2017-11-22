FBI takes lead in probe of shooting by Park Police officer

The FBI is taking the lead in an investigation of a shooting by a U.S. Park Police officer in northern Virginia that left a driver critically wounded.

The bureau’s Washington Field Office said Wednesday it is not releasing any details about the incident, which occurred Friday night near the George Washington Parkway.

Park Police previously said that a chase began after a vehicle fled a crash scene. The chase continued several miles south on the parkway from Alexandria into Fairfax County.

Eventually the suspect pulled off the parkway and crashed at an intersection. Park Police said it was unclear whether the suspect was shot before or after he crashed.

The person shot is a white male. The race of the officer who opened fire has not been released.