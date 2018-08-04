FBI speaks to pig farmer for second time about missing Mollie Tibbetts

The FBI returned to the pig farm to again question the owner in connection with the mysterious disappearance of 20-year-old old Mollie Tibbetts, Fox News has learned.

An FBI agent was seen by Fox News arriving and speaking to Wayne Cheney for about five to 10 minutes Friday afternoon.

During an interview with Fox News after the agent left, Cheney declined to say what he was asked.

Cheney said of Tibbetts he had “no idea who she was” and said he suspects “some guy has her.”

Cheney also said that that law enforcement asked him Thursday to take a polygraph test and he refused.

He said the FBI agent told him he would return Sunday for more questioning.

MOLLIE TIBBETTS SEARCH TEAM SCOURS LAND NEAR IOWA PIG FARM

Cheney is the pig farmer who told Fox News earlier that FBI investigators arrived at his home July 26 and asked to search his property without a warrant.

The investigators were there for nearly two hours, taking photos of the interior of the home and also searching his garage.

Cheney said investigators then asked to interview him away from the property and kept his cell phone overnight to check his records.

He has not been charged with a crime and said he “has nothing to hide.”

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen on July 18 at around 7:30 p.m. when she went out on a run. She was last seen wearing dark-colored running shorts, a pink sports top and running shoes, according to police.

Tibbetts’ boyfriend, Dalton Jack, said he received a Snapchat message from her at 10:00 p.m.

She had been staying at her boyfriend’s house in Brooklyn watching his dogs while he worked at a construction site almost 100 miles away.